Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

