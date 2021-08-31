Catalent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,752 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 494% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 put options.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Catalent by 27.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 25.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 31.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $132.68. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

