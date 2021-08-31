Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,454,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $211.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

