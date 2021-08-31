Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

