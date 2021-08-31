Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Holdings Boosted by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the quarter. Cavco Industries accounts for 4.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cavco Industries worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.50. 85,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,089. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.88 and a 1-year high of $266.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.