Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,093. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

