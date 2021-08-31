CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,433 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,808. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.