Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $32,050.50

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $32,050.50 and $117.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ccore has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

