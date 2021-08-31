CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.78 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CDK Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 505,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.42% of CDK Global worth $84,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

