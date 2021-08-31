Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €5.46 ($6.42) and traded as high as €6.00 ($7.06). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.75 ($6.76), with a volume of 4,100 shares.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

