CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 14,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.18.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,051.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $247,980 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.