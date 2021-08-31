Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 305,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $667.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.