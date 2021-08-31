Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00012565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 96.8% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $689.27 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00130636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00162301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.50 or 0.07303452 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,681.90 or 1.00172967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.23 or 0.00845957 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

