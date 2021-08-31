Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Down 1.2%

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 43,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 39,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.44%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

