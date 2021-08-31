Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,912 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Centene worth $66,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after buying an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

