Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

