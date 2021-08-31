Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 11,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.