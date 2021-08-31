Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 11,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

