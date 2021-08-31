Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after purchasing an additional 467,143 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,493,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after buying an additional 153,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

