Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centric Cash

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

