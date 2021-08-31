Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.74

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.74 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 51.06 ($0.67). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.67), with a volume of 10,118,180 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Centrica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.74.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith bought 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Insiders have purchased a total of 95,045 shares of company stock worth $4,616,403 in the last quarter.

About Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

