Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,020.96

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,020.96 ($13.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.65). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 223,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,020.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,109.42.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

