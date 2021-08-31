Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) PT Raised to $75.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

CERN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CERN opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,876,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

