CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 139,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $92.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.76.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

