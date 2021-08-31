CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.
CGI stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.
CGI Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
