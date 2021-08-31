CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $23,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CGI by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after purchasing an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CGI by 6.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after purchasing an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after purchasing an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.76. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GIB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

