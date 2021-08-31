CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.93. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 108,725 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.16 million and a PE ratio of -65.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

