ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00008525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $44.47 million and $1.88 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,114,075 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

