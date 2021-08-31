Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061,095 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 2.18% of Change Healthcare worth $155,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 5,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,950,000 after buying an additional 9,341,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 147,781.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,748,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after buying an additional 3,746,256 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,043,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,037,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 1,338,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.41, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

