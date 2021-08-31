Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.
Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.21.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.
