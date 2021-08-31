Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.49. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

