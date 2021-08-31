Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.97. 2,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57.

