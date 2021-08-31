Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.64. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

