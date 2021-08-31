Chardan Capital Cuts Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target to $6.50

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. Analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

