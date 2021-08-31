Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $819.99. The company had a trading volume of 22,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $746.85 and its 200 day moving average is $684.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $816.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.14.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

