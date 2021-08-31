Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Decreased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.14.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $816.01. 18,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $816.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $746.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $684.55.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

