Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

