CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.0793

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $143,242.14 and approximately $26,840.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

