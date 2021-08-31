Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Cheetah Mobile has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $- EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

