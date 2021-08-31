Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 346,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 118,056 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 138,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,281. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

