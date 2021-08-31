Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,307 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Chegg worth $28,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,593,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -207.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

