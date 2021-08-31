Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,060 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.52% of Chegg worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 986,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,890. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

