Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Raised to $67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s current price.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,377,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,424,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $124,491,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.