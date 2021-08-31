Chia Network (XCH) Reaches One Day Volume of $51.75 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last week, Chia Network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $221.03 or 0.00470213 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $349.71 million and $51.75 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00066384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00133272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00161035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.95 or 0.07307502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,309.14 or 1.00645177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.42 or 0.00839078 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

