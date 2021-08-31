Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.17. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 35,204 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

