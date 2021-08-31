Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.17. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 35,204 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $614.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
