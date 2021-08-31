China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CICHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:CICHY opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. China Construction Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

