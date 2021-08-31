China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Up 6.1%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.19 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 25,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 121,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

