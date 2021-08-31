China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 549,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 675,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.