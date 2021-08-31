Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Sells $11,900,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.56. 259,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,576. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

