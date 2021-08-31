Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,140,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KDNY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,576. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

