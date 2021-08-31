Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,759.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,916.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,736.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,535.04. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

