Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,409,000 after buying an additional 103,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.05. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

