ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

COFS stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

